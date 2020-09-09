Wedding dress worn by Princess Beatrice to go on display at Windsor Castle

The wedding dress worn by Princess Beatrice will be on public display in Windsor Castle from September 24.

The Royal Highness wore the dress, loaned to her by the Queen, for her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17.

The couple married in a private ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge, in a small service attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh along with other close family.

Designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, the ivory peau de soie taffeta was first worn by the Queen to a State dinner at the British Embassy in Rome in 1961.

The dress embodies the British designer’s signature style with a crinoline silhouette and love of embellishment, as seen in the geometric hand embroidery in crystals and diamantés over the bodice, waist and hips.

The public display will also include Princess Beatrice’s Valentino shoes, that she also wore to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011, and a replica of her bridal bouquet made from artificial flowers.

The bouquet was designed by Patrice Van Helden, co-owner of RVH Floral Design, and contained trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, Royal Porcelina spray roses, pink O’Hara roses, pink ‘wax flower’ (Chamelaucium uncinatum) and baby pink astilbe, as well as sprigs of myrtle in keeping with royal tradition.

The public display will be part of a visit to Windsor Castle. All tickets must be brought in advance here