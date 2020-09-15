Residents called to go litter picking for World Clean Up Day in Windsor

A litter picking event inspired by a nine-year-old girl’s bid to clean up her hometown is hoping to get Windsor residents cleaning this weekend.

World Clean Up Day is an international event held in September every year which encourages people to clear plastic and other waste from streets, parks, beaches and forests in their area.

Windsor resident Zoe Macavoy launched a non-profit organisation Green Earth Plan (GEP) earlier this year to encourage communities to live more sustainable lives, which was inspired by her friend’s nine-year-old daughter Chelsea who wanted to create a children’s litter picking club.

“The litter pick-up has been inspired by a child’s idea but it’s a very simple one,” said Zoe.

“It’s a fun activity for families and it helps them learn.”

The first Chelsea’s Litter Pick took place in June and is returning on Saturday with residents cleaning areas near to them in their family and social bubbles.

“Because we could not get a large group of people to get together, due to social distancing, we decided, well why not just pick a day and go global,” Zoe said.

“People can join in from wherever they are and collect litter either by themselves, or with family or a friend.

“Then we ask them to post their pictures on social media tagging #greenearthplan and #chelseaslitterclub so we can all see the collective difference we have made.”