Windsor Festival returns this weekend with online events

The Windsor Festival is going virtual this year and is kicking off on Sunday.

HRH The Earl of Wessex is kicking off the festival in a special conversation with festival director Martin Denny.

Due to the pandemic the festival has been forced to make adjustments to its annual event which involves inviting residents to join them online.

“The Festival is looking to bring people together during the time when we would have all been attending performances as we have so often done in the past, and look forward to doing again in the future,” said Martin.

The festival, which runs until October 4, offers a packed programme of events including the final of the Berkshire Young Singer of the Year 2020, an interview with Royal expert Hugo Vickers and a concert performed by Eton College’s musical department.

Visit here to see the schedule events and book tickets.