Bus tour worker uses test and trace system to send inappropriate texts

A 25-year-old woman was ‘shocked’ when she received strange messages from a bus ticket worker after giving her number as part of the test and trace system.

Kat Kingsley, a nanny from Cornwall, went on an Original Tour bus in Windsor on Thursday, September 10, where she was asked to sign her name and number on a piece of paper as part of NHS test and trace form.

“On Sunday night at about 10pm I received messages, very strange messages, from the bus ticket man,” Kat said.

“At first I was pretty shocked, I never thought this would happen to me – but I figured I’d wait until morning to ask for advice from people.

“When I woke up I thought about it more and more, and realised how big of an issue this actually is.”

In the messages the man said he knew ‘all the risks involved in using data that’s not supposed to be for me’ but he added she had been ‘living in his head.’

The text read: “Basically, the other day after you left I felt silly looking around to see if I could spot you again. Yesterday they sent me to Windsor and I felt even more silly realising I was still hoping to see you.

“So today I decided to stop being silly and go full stupid and write you knowing all the risk involved in using data that’s not supposed to be for me.”

Kat said the ordeal has made her question the test and trace system.

“As for nationally, the Government really need to re-assess the test and trace system, all it would take is for the wrong person to get the wrong information and somebody could end up in a much worse position than I.”

A spokesperson from Original Tour said: “We were shocked and disappointed to learn of this and began an investigation immediately on Monday when the story broke,” simply explaining that the investigation will involve disciplinary action and be swift.

“We have also been in contact with the customer and expressed our unreserved apologies that this happened and will keep her informed of the outcome of our investigation.”

A spokesman from the Department of Health and Social Care said: “The unauthorised use of customers’ information provided for contact tracing is unacceptable and every business must comply with all data protection legislation.”