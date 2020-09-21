Drug dealer jailed after police find four mobiles, cocaine and cash in car

A drug dealer has been jailed for five years in connection with offences in Windsor.

Rahid Iqbal, 24, of Sutton Lane, Hounslow, was sentenced to five years and four months imprisonment at Reading Magistrates Court on Monday, September 14.

Iqbal pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The charges were in connection with an incident which took place on May 11, 2018, in Ward Royal, when a search of Iqbal’s car uncovered four mobile phones, cash and cocaine.

When his home was searched, police found more Class A drugs, evidence of drug supply and £10,000 cash. A can of CS gas spray containing a noxious substance was also found.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kelly Davis, of the Priority Crime Team in Maidenhead, said: “I am pleased that Iqbal has admitted the charges against him and will now have to spend his sentence reflecting on his actions.

“Disrupting drug supply in our communities remains one of our top priorities and we will continue to tackle these supply chains.

“As part of our Stronghold campaign, we are committed to continuing to work with our partners to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation to highlight the impact of drug offences on the most vulnerable in our communities.”