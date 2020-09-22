Theatre Royal Windsor to reopen in October

The Theatre Royal Windsor is reopening next month for a one-week run of a classic broadway show.

Judge John Deed’s Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove will star in an adaptation of A.R Gurney’s Love Letters, about a romantic friendship which spans almost half a century.

Limited seating is available for the eight performances premiering on Tuesday, October 13 with social distancing measures in place.

Social distancing is in place across the whole building which includes a one-way system, a one metre plus distance between social bubbles in the theatre, hand sanitising stations and perspex screens in all customer service areas.

Guests are also required to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking.

Visit here to buy tickets.