Windsor Town Forum agenda criticised for excluding item on town council

The chairman of the West Windsor Residents Association has criticised the council for excluding discussion about the Windsor Town Council from its own town forum agenda.

In May council leader Andrew Johnson announced the borough would take formal steps to launch a governance review after a petition to form a town council, started by West Windsor Residents Association (WWRA) chairman Richard Endacott last July, received 1,700 signatures

Mr Endacott voiced anger at the town council’s exclusion from the Windsor Town Forum meeting on Wednesday.

“Over the past few years we have been quite critical of the Windsor Town Forum about how it doesn’t represent the views of Windsor residents,” he told the Express.

“The Windsor Town Forum as it stands is not fit for purpose,” he added.

Cllr John Bowden (Con, Eton and Castle), who chaired the forum meeting, said: “It (Windsor Town Council) was not on the agenda, it was proposed as a late item. A vote was taken to extend the meeting after three hours to extend the meeting, the decision was to end the meeting.

“The subject will be on the agenda at the next meeting.”

Mr Endacott has now organised a virtual meeting to discuss a town council.

The steering committee group are calling on residents, charity groups and Windsor businesses to join a Zoom meeting on Thursday, October 1 to introduce the process of a local governance review.

The virtual meeting will ‘guide residents on how to submit their views’ and will be chaired by Robert Peel, chairman of the Windsor Town Campaign Committee (WTCC).

He will explain the town council’s three main priorities of civic pride, administration and Windsor’s future.

Civic pride will explore the council’s role in community and charity projects, administration will cover how the council will be financially managed and unite businesses and volunteers across the town.

The third priority will examine the future of Windsor’s business and economic development.

The meeting will take place on Thursday at 7.30pm and residents need to visit here to resister.