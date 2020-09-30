Founding organiser of Windsor Foodshare leaves after seven years

The founding organiser of a foodshare in Windsor has said her role highlighted the ‘lovely community’ in the town.

Sarah Howard volunteered at Windsor Foodshare for seven years.

She has now decided to dedicate her time to her full-time job as a self-employed curtain maker, a role she has had for 10 years.

“It’s purely that it got too much for one person to manage on their own,” Sarah said of her decision to step down as founding organiser.

“It felt like the right time pass it on to new volunteers. It needed fresh eyes and new ideas,” she added.

The foodshare will now be managed by a team of three volunteers.

In an announcement on Twitter, Windsor Foodshare wrote: “She has been an inspiration to many and will be sorely missed. Thank you Sarah and good luck with your next project.”

Sarah added: “I have absolutely loved doing it.

“It’s been an amazing thing to do and it’s highlighted just what a lovely community we have in Windsor that so many people were willing to give up their time and donate food.

“It’s been a real privilege to do it and I’ve met some absolutely fabulous people.”