Cumberland Lodge is looking for volunteers

An educational charity in Windsor Great Park is calling for volunteers to join its team.

Cumberland Lodge, based in a former royal residence, was founded in 1947 in the aftermath of the Second World War to unite leaders, influencers, students and young people through candid conversations on social and ethical issues.

Throughout the year Cumberland Lodge hosts a diverse programme of cultural and educational events and has been connecting with residents with online discussions during the pandemic.

“Volunteering with Cumberland Lodge is a really rewarding experience,” said Peter Symonds, volunteering network co-ordinator.

He added: “It’s a fascinating place, full of history and remarkable stories, and it has an important role to play in inspiring fresh thinking and bringing people together to talk about issues that affect us all.”

The charity is looking for people with relevant skills and experience to provide administrative support to the staff team, helping to organise the extensive library and archive collections or welcoming guests at public talks and open days.

Peter added: “This is an exciting time for our volunteers network. People are at the heart of the mission here.

“It’s a friendly place, where volunteers are very much part of the team, helping to ensure that as many people as possible can experience and contribute to the valuable work that we do.”