Windsor Town Council holds Zoom meeting with residents

A virtual meeting to discuss the potential formation of a Windsor Town Council took place on Thursday.

Plans for a town council are in the first phase after councillors agreed to undertake a governance review in July, after a petition for its creation received more than 2,000 signatures.

Stage one involves a consultation, with people being asked to put forward their views on a town council and how it would take shape.

Introducing the meeting, chair of the Windsor Town Council steering committee, Robert Peel said: “We are all coming together because we want a say in what happens in our town and we can’t do it without you.”

He added: “The unique thing about this (Windsor Town Council) is its cross-party, it doesn’t matter if you’re Labour, Tory, Liberal and in this day and age we have people who don’t have any political affiliation but we are all coming together.”

Richard Endacott, chairman of the West Windsor Residents Association (WWRA), added: “There is a democratic deficit between the much larger Maidenhead and the royal town of Windsor.

“Everyone in Windsor is so proud of our beautiful and historic town yet we feel we are underrepresented.”

Residents tuned into the virtual Zoom meeting to ask their questions.

In response to a question about how a town council could impact council tax, Mr Endacott said: “Currently we pay a precept which amounts to about £36 a year for an average Band D property.

“Moving forward we are hoping that there is potential to at the worst keep the precept the same and perhaps look at bringing it down.”

Campaign member Andre Walker added: “The idea that this will cost more is absolutely bonkers.”

Views on the formation of a Windsor Town Council can be submitted to the Royal Borough by Wednesday, October 8.

Draft recommendations will be published in January with these going out to a three-month consultation next spring.

Final recommendations would be published in July next year, with a reorganisation order being made in December 2021 (if applicable).

Elections for a Windsor Town Council could then be held in May 2023.

Visit here for more information.