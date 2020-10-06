SITE INDEX

    • Plans to construct new buildings in Windsor Castle grounds submitted to council

    An application to construct new buildings in The Lord Chamberlain’s Lower Yard and Pug Yard in Castle Hill have been submitted to the Royal Borough.

    The plans also request the council retains the demolition, alteration and extension of curtilage listed buildings and structures and form two new openings in the boundary wall to St Alban’s Street.

