Council receives application to turn dance school into place of worship

A planning application to convert the Heidi Rhodes School of Dancing in the Fairacres Industrial Estate into a place of worship has been submitted to the council.

Plans to change part of the Ascot House ground floor from office space into assembly and leisure were submitted in 2010.

The new application requests to change the use of the land and building into a place of worship.

A resident from Bradshaw Close said: “We have been using this building for more than two years and can see the potential of making this a more formal base (signage etc) for the local Kerith church community, allowing us to engage more with the local Windsor community and build on the partnerships we have with other local churches and initiatives including Windsor Foodshare.”

Another resident from Newberry Crescent said if plans confirm they will be no ‘overflow parking’ they have ‘no objection to the proposed planning application.’