Kerith Community Church submits application to build a place of worship in the Fairacres Industrial Estate

A planning application to convert the use of land and building in the Fairacres Industrial Estate to a place of worship has been submitted by the Kerith Community Church.

The proposal is to change to use of Unit C at Ascot House in the Fairacres Estate from Class E – offices and industrial processes – to F.1 – a place of worship.

Proposals are to utilise the building as a prayer hall operating under the Kerith Community Church as part of their Windsor community.

Ascot House is a two-storey office unit located within the Fairacres Industrial Estate.

The front section of Ascot House operates as the Heidi Rhodes School of Dancing and does not form part of the planning application.

Commenting on the application, a resident from Bradshaw Close said: “We have been using this building for more than two years and can see the potential of making this a more formal base (signage etc) for the local Kerith church community, allowing us to engage more with the local Windsor community and build on the partnerships we have with other local churches and initiatives including Windsor Foodshare.”

Another resident from Newberry Crescent said if plans confirm they will be no ‘overflow parking’ they have ‘no objection to the proposed planning application.’

A story published online yesterday (Tuesday) incorrectly said plans were to convert the Heidi Rhodes School of Dancing into a place of worship. We are happy to make clear that the school has no involvement and apologise for the error.