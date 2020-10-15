E-fit appeal over 'terrifying' aggravated burglary on boat by Windsor Leisure Centre

A woman was subjected to a ‘terrifying ordeal’ when two people, one armed with a hammer, boarded her boat in Windsor.

Thames Valley Police has released two E-fit images in connection with the aggravated burglary which took place at about 8pm on Monday, June 22.

Two men got onto the boat, which was on the river next to Windsor Leisure Centre, and shouted at the woman on board.

A third person waited off the boat, holding a crowbar.

Following a brief exchange with the woman on board, the offenders then fled on foot in the direction of Stovell Road, after a man who also resided on the boat returned to find them there.

No one suffered any injuries and no property was taken.

Officers are now releasing these two E-fit images as part of an appeal for witnesses and information in relation to this incident.

Designated Investigator, Pippa Rouse, of Maidenhead Police station, said: “I am releasing the following two E-fit images, in the hope that any witnesses can come forward to assist with this investigation.

“If anyone recognises either of these two people, or both of them, please make a report to police.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the woman who was on board the boat when these offenders approached her, and we are now working to locate them.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200187111 or Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.