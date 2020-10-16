Jubilee River flood relief channel to be out of action

The Jubilee River which helps protect about 3,200 homes from flooding will will not operate as a flood relief channel in the coming months.

Built by the Environment Agency (EA) and opened in 2002, the Jubilee River is part of the Maidenhead, Windsor and Eton flood alleviation scheme.

An 11km diversion channel for the River Thames, it allows water levels to be controlled by diverting flows away from the Thames during times of high flow.

A routine engineering dive inspection found significant erosion to Black Potts Weir in Windsor, one of five control structures along the length of the channel.

The fixed crest weir, meaning there are no mechanical components, forms the foundation of a railway viaduct overhead for the Windsor and Eton Riverside branch line.

Part of the structure which provides protection against scouring – damage caused by water erosion – was showing the effects of this process itself.

Site preparation will start on Monday with work beginning on Monday, November 2 and continuing throughout December.

During this time the Jubilee River will not operate as a flood relief channel.

In a statement EA Thames area operations manager, Maria Herlihy said: “The structure remains sound, but we need to restore it to prime condition now to prevent any further scouring occurring over the winter.

“To do this, we’ll be installing 1000 tonnes of rock armour before the end of the year.”

The EA is developing alternative arrangements to ensure people’s homes and businesses remain protected from flooding from the River Thames.

Flood alleviation measure including numerous flood gates, walls and bunds are not affected by the planned repairs.

Ms Herlihy added: “Our advice to anyone living in a flood risk area remains the same as always: sign up to our flood warning service, and have a flood plan in place.”

To find out whether a property is at risk of flooding, sign up for flood warnings, and find out how to prepare and get help during flooding at www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk

More information on the Jubilee River and the work on Black Potts Weir is available here.