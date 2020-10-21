Councillors to vote on new Aldi in Windsor at planning meeting

Councillors are due to vote on whether to approve the development of eight new apartments in Maidenhead and a new Aldi in Windsor at a planning meeting tonight (Wednesday).

The Royal Borough Development Management Panel will meet at 6.15pm.

Planning officers have advised councillors to permit the application at Zaman House in Church Road, which will see the construction of a new building containing all the apartments.

Also on the agenda is a major application for discount food store Aldi to build a new shop in Windsor, after an application by the retail firm was submitted earlier this year.

The site is earmarked as Windsor Garden Centre in Dedworth Road. Officers have advised councillors to permit the application.

The meeting will be taking place virtually over Zoom and on the Royal Borough’s YouTube channel.

View the agenda at bit.ly/2Tk9s3b