Cygnet almost dies after attack by group of boys in Windsor

A cygnet almost died on Wednesday after a group of boys threw a large fender over him which got wrapped around his body.

Volunteers from rescue charity Swan Support were called to scene at about 12.45pm in Windsor after the large fender began to fill up with water, which weighed the cygnet down.

The charity had to use a canoe to rescue the swan, which was 'flapping around going berserk in the river'.

The charity managed to rescue the cygnet but said it 'would have died if it wasn't for members of the public reporting it'.

The cygnet was found with a minor cut where the rope had dug into his wings and has been taken to the charity's headquarters.

Swan Support founder Wendy Hermon, who went out to the rescue said: "It's disgusting what happened.

"We got the call from a member of the public to say there were three boys kicking the swans and she was incredibly intimidated to approach them."

When she arrived at the scene another eye witness said he saw the boys throw the fender at the swan.

Wendy added: "It [the fender] had a hole at the bottom of it, so it started to fill up with water and the swan thought something was chasing him. He was flapping trying to get this thing off, the other swans then started to attack him because he was going berserk in the middle of the river.

"We used the canoe and brought him to the bank and lifted him out, a metal bungee clip was on it as well which was digging into him.

"The cygnet is fine, we took him away because he was in a lot of distress."

(Pictures by Caroline Pearl and Swan Support)

Wendy hopes the police will be able to track down the attackers using the CCTV. She said they were aged between 14-16-years old and wearing dark clothing.

They were seen walking towards Windsor Leisure Centre after the attack.

She said: "This has angered a lot of people. I just hope the police find out who they are."

Swan Support has urged anyone with information to report it to Thames Valley Police quoting reference 21102020927