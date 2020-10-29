Giant poppy display in Windsor Yards a beacon of hope and remembrance

A colourful and poignant poppy installation has been built in celebration of this year’s Armistice Day in Windsor Yards.

Last Thursday, Windsor Yards installed a ‘fountain of poppies’ with the support of children’s charity Busy Buttons, as well as local families from the Coldstream Guards and Welsh Guards.

The Fountain of Hope consists of 152 giant poppies and repurposed ex-army parachutes and adorns the Jubilee Sphere monument.

Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen, chair of Busy Buttons said: “Parachutes and poppies are both symbols of hope. Hope keeps us going and inspires many acts of kindness and bravery, ‘Lest we forget’.

“The Fountain of Hope is a project remembering all those who gave their lives for our freedom to keep hope alive.

“It has been wonderful that Windsor Yards has sponsored Busy Buttons to design and install ‘The Fountain of Hope’ as an Armistice Day tribute whilst raising funds for The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal as Remembrance Day soon approaches.”

Poppies and artwork were designed by the families from the Coldstream Guards and the Welsh Guards.

Robert Gramson, centre manager at Windsor Yards, added: “Our aim is to produce a display that is not only a symbol of remembrance that our shoppers can take time to appreciate, but also recognises the current difficulties we face and the hope we can garner from each other. This is a lovely way in which to create something truly beautiful as well as a fitting tribute to our war heroes.”

The Fountain of Hope poppy display will for run for three weeks until Sunday, November 15.

There will also be a chance for people to donate directly to The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal via QR codes around the centre.

Alternatively, donate from home at https://bit.ly/3dQDaWZ