New antiques shop to open in December

A new antiques shop opening in Grove Road in December aims to ‘add to the new vibrant area.’

Marc Hunter, co-runner of The Hope pub on Alma Road, will run Antiques Windsor with his partner Vanessa Rogers.

“We see the new shop as an extension of our philosophy regarding the local community and providing goods and services to that community by those who live here,” said Marc.

“The aim is to re-purpose items that have a perfectly good life ahead of them, look great and are intrinsically interesting,” he added.

The shop is located next to the vintage furniture shop BumbleDee.

“With our neighbours next door - BumbleDee, we will add to the new vibrant area in and around St. Leonards Road.

“An area mainly populated by local independent shops, bars and restaurants, surely the future for the new ‘normal’ high street,” said Marc.

He added: “Thanks to Bumbledee and their reality as landlords we were able to find a new home. They didn’t want another generic business but something that added value to the area.”

The shop in 89a Grove Road will sell modern antiques alongside real antiques.

“Our shop will be fun, a source of ideas for people living locally to decorate their houses or just have fun and pleasure from a pre-loved item,” said Marc.

On Saturday Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the country will enter a four-week lockdown from Thursday which has forced Marc to consider the best options for his new business.

“We were due to open on December 1 but now we will have to see.

“We will be in the shop, selling online and remotely.

“The show must and will go on.”

Visit facebook.com/groups/2677123839219035/?ref=share to find out more.