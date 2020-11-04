The Old Court suspends ticket sales ahead of second lockdown

12:47PM, Wednesday 04 November 2020
An arts venue in St Leonard’s Road said it will continue to ‘work together with everyone in the community’ to overcome the pandemic as the country enters a second national lockdown.
All activities at the Old Court alongside the Screen cinema are now off sale and the venue will be contacting residents with pre-booked tickets.
Martin Denny, director of the Old Court, said: “We are not going to reschedule for December yet, and will see where we are later in the month as to whether that looks to be a good idea, rather than rescheduling and postponing again.”
Last month the venue received a £83,000 grant in the Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund.
Martin added: “We remain keen to work together with everyone in the community we serve to do our best to overcome the impact of Covid-19, and we hope that this period of lockdown will allow for a brighter future.”
The Old Court will publish a forthcoming programme which will be available for sale when it is clear it can reopen.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The Royal Borough will ask Government to raise its status in the three-tier coronavirus alert system from Medium to High next week.
The Royal Borough is ‘dangerously close’ to being moved into the high-risk COVID-19 category, the council leader has warned.