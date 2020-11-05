Windsor ex-teacher jailed for historic sex offences against children

An ex-school teacher from Windsor has been jailed for a number of historic sex offences.

Graham Tattersall, aged 68, of Church Street, was sentenced to 12 years in prison today (Thursday) at Reading Crown Court.

He was found guilty by a unanimous jury of one count of attempted rape, seven counts of indecent assault and four counts of indecency with a child on Friday following a seven-day trial.

He was found not guilty of one count of rape.

Tattersall worked as a teacher at Garth Hill School, in Bracknell, at various times between 1979 and 1991, and committed several offences against female victims aged between 12 and 16-years-old.

These offences took place in classrooms at the school, at his former home address and in his car when he was supposed to be dropping children home.

The crimes came to light when a victim reported an offence to police in 2017. After an investigation was launched, several other victims came forward.

Tattersall was arrested in July 2018, and was charged on January 17, 2020.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alethea Cox, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit based at Windsor police station, said: “Tattersall offended against children at various points between 1979 and 1991, and this was while he was in a position of trust as a teacher at the school.

“We have conducted a thorough three-year investigation into the offences that came to light, and I am pleased that we have been able to bring the right verdict for all of the victims.

“This has been an emotive case for all the women, who had buried the things that happened to them and attempted to move on with their lives.

“I would like to thank them all personally for coming forward and putting their trust in the police to bring Tattersall to justice.

“These convictions show that despite the passage of time, we will believe victims of sex offences and will investigate offences and support victims throughout the process.

“I would like to urge anybody who has felt unable to report similar such incidents from the past to please come forward.

“Even if it has been many months, years, or even decades since offences took place, it is never too late for an investigation, and we will continue to work hard for all victims to bring offenders to justice.

“Tattersall will now have to serve a term of imprisonment to reflect upon his actions, and I hope that the conviction and subsequent sentence will serve as some form of closure for all of his victims.”