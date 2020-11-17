Christmas tree gifted by the Queen to Windsor installed

A 25ft high Christmas tree gifted by the Queen to Windsor was installed last week.

The annual tradition dates back to 1947 and sees a tree grown in the Crown Estate, Windsor Great Park, and installed behind the Queen Victoria statue at the entrance of Windsor Castle.

Councillor Samantha Rayner, (Con, Eton and Castle), deputy leader for the council and Windsor said the town was 'incredibly privileged' to have the 'magnificent 25ft high Christmas tree'.

She said: “This year the tree is more important than ever in giving residents a boost and spreading some Christmas cheer.

“For the residents and businesses in Windsor the Christmas tree is the focal point of our Christmas celebrations, and when restrictions are eased the tree and decorations will provide some much-needed festive joy and hope."

The first known Christmas tree in the UK was erected at Queen's Lodge, Windsor, by Queen Charlotte, the German born wife of George III, for a party she held on Christmas Day 1800, for the children of the leading families in Windsor.

The Christmas tree became a central part of festive decorations in the UK after 1848, when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert started a tradition of bringing a tree into Windsor Castle on Christmas Eve, which they and their family would decorate.

Cllr Rayner added: “Usually we have events around the tree but sadly in October, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, we had to take the difficult decision not to go ahead with the usual live public events this year.

“However, we are having an outdoor Christmas exhibition at the Corn Market at the Guildhall, where residents can celebrate the festive season with an alternative take on the popular English Christmas carol ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’. People will be able to view some of the objects we have in Windsor Museum that relate to each day.”

The outdoor Christmas exhibition is free and safe for social distance viewing, and it runs from 1 December to 6 January.