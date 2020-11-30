Live music raises spirits at Windsor care home

A Windsor care home says it was 'thrilled' after residents enjoyed a live music concert courtesy of a Maidenhead arts centre last week.

Mountbatten Grange, in Helston Lane, was the stage for Cookham-based musician Rob Castell and his band, who are touring a number of care homes in the Royal Borough.

'Concerts for Care Homes' launched last week to give people in care a musical lift as the country battles the effects of a second national lockdown and beyond. The initiative was launched by Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road.

Rob, with Jason Tebble on bass and Luke Harris on drums played a selection of tunes on Thursday, including some fitting for the festive season.

Concerts for Care Homes' has been funded by the Arts Council, and Norden Farm was assisted in launching the project by ward councillors for Boyn Hill in Maidenhead, Gurpreet Bhangra and Stuart Carroll, as well as Riverside councillor Greg Jones.

Debbie Winwood, home manager at Mountbatten Grange, said: “We are thrilled to have had a special visit from musician, Rob Castell.

"Everyone loved hearing the live music and singing along to our favourite Christmas tunes even though our COVID-19 precautions meant that they had to be outside the home.

“Music plays a big part in life here at Mountbatten Grange, where we encourage residents to lead active and fulfilling lives, and the band visiting was a real highlight. It has been a great way to kick-start our festive season.

“Thank you Norden Farm for organising this visit.

"Everyone had a lovely time and we hope to have another sing-along very soon."