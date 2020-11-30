Royal Navy sailors to guard Windsor Castle

Royal Navy sailors will take on the honour of guarding Windsor Castle in the lead up to Christmas.

From today (Monday), sailors drawn from three fighting arms will be posted at the castle, and will carry out their duties until Monday, December 21.

Trained for public duties, this group of sailors paraded at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday and have remained in their bubble in the following weeks while training for the posting in Windsor.

On Friday, the group received an inspection at Victoria Barracks, in Sheet Street, from the army’s Household Division, led by Household Division Brigade Major, Lieutenant Colonel Guy Stone.

The hour-long inspection was a success, meaning that the Royal Navy will be providing guards to the Royal Palaces for the third consecutive year.

Captain of the Guard, Lieutenant Commander Oliver James, said: “It’s an immensely proud and privileged position to hold and it’ll be something to remember for the rest of my career.

“The inspection went really well, everyone has trained exceptionally hard for it.”

Leading Chef (Submariner) James Ellison, added: “To become part of the Queen’s Guard at Windsor Castle leading up to the Christmas period is a highlight of your career and a massive achievement for the Royal Navy.”



Windsor Castle remains closed to visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions.