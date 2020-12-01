Police seeking axe and knife-wielding robbers who stole phones in Windsor

Police are seeking witnesses to a ‘distressing’ incident where two men wielding an axe and a knife robbed members of the public in Windsor.

On Saturday, at about 10.25pm, two men and a woman were sat on the riverside in Windsor, next to Eton Bridge, when two men walked past them and climbed the stairs up to the bridge.

About 10 minutes later, the men returned, armed with an axe and a knife, and demanded that the victims hand over their belongings.

The victims threw the items onto the ground before the two men took them and ran back up the stairs.

Two phones and a wallet were taken, but no one was injured. Police have now appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The first offender is described as having a medium build, with tanned skin and dark eyes, in his early 20s and between 6ft and 6ft 2ins tall.

He wore a balaclava, a hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and white shoes, and was carrying a knife.

The second man was described as being slim and also in his early 20s.

About 6ft tall, he had tanned skin and was wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeans. He also wore a balaclava and was carrying an axe.

Case Investigator Harriet Driver, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the Eton Bridge area on Saturday night or who recognises these descriptions to get in touch.

“This incident was incredibly distressing for the victims and it is fortunate that no one was injured.

“I believe that there were a number of people in the area when this happened so it is important that if you have any information about this incident, you come forward and tell us.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a man with brown hair and glasses who I believe saw the incident or the suspects run off."

You can get in touch via the Thames Valley Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200399714.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.