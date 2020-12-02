Online exhibition to launch over plans for 124-bed hotel in Windsor

A virtual public exhibition will launch next week over plans to build a 124-bedroom hotel in Windsor town centre.

The proposed development at 17/18 Peascod Street could also include a restaurant, bar and back of house facilities and remodelling of the existing retail space.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions a face-to-face public consultation cannot take place.

Instead, people are being encouraged to visit a virtual exhibition to see the plans, understand how the development will look and how it could fit in within the town centre.

Duncan Mathieson, Managing Director of Realis Estates the scheme’s Development Consultant said: “In these highly unusual times we have had to come up with alternative ways to engage with local residents and stakeholders in order to share our proposals.

“We would like to encourage as many people as possible to visit our virtual exhibition in order to find out about our scheme and let us know their views.”

The online event will run from Monday, December 7 to Sunday, December 20.

Visit www.peascodstreet.co.uk to view.