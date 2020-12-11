PCSO who read to children in lockdown publishes Windsor-based picture book

SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    A PCSO who read to children online during lockdown has now published his book about a friendly police officer.

    David Bullock has worked in Windsor as a police community support officer for Thames Valley Police for the past 13 years.

    He is also a published author of non-fiction and has previously been shortlisted for The People’s Book Prize.

    Around 18 months ago he started in children’s literature with PC Ben, the story of a police officer on his rounds, set in Windsor and with recognisable town elements.

    Illustrated and written by David, it is now independently published, available on Amazon. Children may remember it from videos of David reading it out during the first lockdown.

    “When we went into lockdown it was felt that the PC Ben story would be a great way of reaching out to those children being home schooled and maintaining the police engagement,” said David.

    “This led on to us releasing the video of me reading the story.”

    Overall, PC Ben received over 17,500 views across all platforms.

