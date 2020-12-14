Windsor man who subjected burglary victim to ‘frightening ordeal’ jailed for three years

A man who was found hiding in a woman’s house in Windsor when she returned home from work has been jailed.

James Clark, of Sawyers Close, entered a property in Hanover Way at about 6.15pm on June 28 last year.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, got back from work and noticed a knife from her kitchen drawer in her bedroom.

She then discovered the 37-year-old hiding behind the door of another room in the house.

The victim asked Clark what he wanted and he asked for money.

Aware that there was a knife in the other room, she gave the intruder £40 in cash and he left.

Police arrested Clark on June 29 last year and charged him with one count of burglary on January 3.

He stood trial at Reading Crown Court over eight days in October and was found guilty by majority verdict of burglary.

He received a three-year prison sentence at the same court on Friday.

Designated investigator Pippa Rouse of the Maidenhead Priority Crime Team said: “I am pleased that justice has been served for the victim in this case.

“No-one should return home to a stranger in their house with a threat of violence in a place they should feel safe and secure.

“This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, and I hope that this conviction and sentence will serve as some solace to her.”