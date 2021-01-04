Laundry left on a hob causes house fire in Russell Street

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at a property in Russell Street, Windsor today.

At around 12.45, a fire broke out as a result of laundry left on a kitchen hob.

The fire damaged around 30 per cent of the property while 60 per cent of it was damaged by smoke.

No one was inside the property at the time and no one was injured.

Three fire engines – two from Maidenhead and one from Slough Fire Station – were called out.

The crews used three pumps, two hoses, and 4 breathing apparatus. They were on the scene for an hour and a half.