New licence approved for alcohol and music at Windsor restaurant

A restaurateur has won his bid to service booze and play music despite concerns from Windsor locals.

Members of the licensing sub-committee granted Anil Kumar, owner of the Lounge, a new premises, music, and alcohol license – but with conditions.

The 13a High Street restaurant – which will specialise in cheese and wine – will open from 10:30am until midnight with no extension.

He must also create a ‘management plan’ with Environmental Health to prevent public nuisance.

A working CCTV system must be at standard for a ‘nominated person’ to be able to download any potential evidence for authorities such as Thames Valley Police.

The restaurant was formerly known as the Suede Bar & Lounge – with Mr Kumar recently taking new ownership of the premises.

At the licensing sub-committee on January 7, historic noise disturbances from the previous owners 'from hell' tainted Mr Kumar’s case, fearing his restaurant was masquerading as a bar/nightclub.

The objectors were especially concerned about Mr Kumar wanting to have private bookings and parties with a sound system installed.

Speaking at the meeting, Janelle Gill, who owns four apartments at 12a High Street, said it was 'absolutely hell' for two and a half years when Suede Bar was open.

He said: “I’ve got no objection to a restaurant. My suggestion would be don’t have live music or any kind of music whatsoever and definitely not amplified.

“You don’t need a sound system if you’re having a cheese and wine restaurant.

“And the private parties, you know what, don’t have private parties. I know it’s your business model – but unfortunately, this is opening the door up for exploitation and manipulation as the previous owners did.”

Mr Kumar said he was 'shocked, appalled, and disgusted' what residents had to put with over the years and would’ve started 'earlier dialogue' with the locals had he known of the historic noise disturbances.

He also said he has put in soundproofing and noise limiters if the amplifiers were to reach certain decibels to comply with residents’ concerns.

In one of the conditions set by the sub-committee, Mr Kumar must carry out a new noise assessment or report confirming the noise limiters are set to the levels agreed.

This is to avoid excessive noise transmitting into neighbouring properties and to reduce the risk of public nuisance.