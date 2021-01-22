Residents in central Windsor can park for free in car parks during lockdown

The Royal Borough has relaxed parking restrictions for residents in central Windsor for the duration of lockdown.

A council spokesperson said: “We’re aware that the increase in the numbers of people working from home has caused pressures on parking in Windsor.

"We’ve listened to residents’ concerns and Zone E has been provided with additional capacity during the national lockdown."

Windsor residents with Zone E parking permits can park for free from Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm in Alexandra Gardens and Windsor Leisure Centre car parks.

On Saturday and Sundays, there is free parking from 9am to 6pm in the Windsor Dials car park for those permit holders.

For the whole week from 6pm to 9am, parking is free in all council car parks except River Street to those with Zone E permits.