Windsor escape room business wants licence to sell booze

An escape room business wants a booze license for their proposed bar – but objectors fear this may lead to rowdy patrons and urinating in the streets.

Escape Experience in Windsor will put their case to members of the licensing panel sub-committee on Friday (January 29) for them to be allowed to serve alcohol between 11am and 10pm, seven days a week.

The 14a – 15a Goswell Hill venue also wants to open from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

Although no members of the public objected to the applicant Graham Lumley’s plans, Environmental Protection (EP) had some concerns around the proposal.

They say the premises has ‘insufficient provisions’ of toilet facilities, likely resulting in public urination and an odour problem – which is already a problem in the area.

EP said they have received multiple noise complaints from the Goswell Hill area and fear the proposed operating times will add and extend potential noise nuisances for neighbours in the evening hours.

The high walls in this area tend to amplify any noise created and causes a potential statutory nuisance.

They recommended Escape Experience should close at 7pm with no extensions, add further provisions for toilets, and for the licensee to create a management plan on how the business will liaise with residents and deal with complaints.

Thames Valley Police withdrew their objections after Mr Lumley agreed to their conditions of installing CCTV and maintaining it to their standard, allowing only up to 12 customers to be seated at the bar area, and selling alcohol up to 10pm and closing the premises at 11pm.