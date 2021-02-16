New shop Craft Coop to open in Windsor Yards after lockdown

A new store will be coming to Windsor Yards after lockdown ends.

Craft Croop - a social enterprise business which allows craftspeople the opportunity to sell their products - will be opening next to Vision Express.

The retailer has now put out an open call to scout for talent amongst artisans in the Windsor area to sell their stuff. This could range from handmade jewellery to greetings cards.

This will take place virtually on Zoom and slots will be available to book on February 20 and 24.

The shop will also aim to work with various charities and organisations and host workshops and events.

Craft Coop has stores in Slough and Maidenhead.

Robert Gramson, centre manager at Windsor Yards, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Craft Coop to the centre, they will make a great addition to our current offering, and I’m sure this is news our shoppers and local artisans are equally as excited to hear.

"We very much look forward to once again being able to welcome everyone back to Windsor Yards.”

Co-founder of Craft Coop, Deborah Jones, said: “We’re excited to meet our new potential sellers and find out more about the products they create and sell.

“The ‘Coopers’ who attend are offered a one-week free trial in-store, then those who impress the most during the open call, will receive an entire month for free.

"Our only requirements; the products shown need to have been made by the artisan themselves, and all sellers must be covered by public liability insurance. If they don’t yet have this, we can lend a hand.”

If you are an interested crafter or artisan who wants to sell and become part of a nurturing crafting community, please email info@craftcoop.co.uk for more information.