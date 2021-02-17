New Honest Burgers restaurant to open in Windsor town centre

A new burger restaurant is opening in Windsor town centre.

Honest Burgers will replace the former Tapas Revolution venue in Thames Street.

Eagle-eyed shoppers spotted a sign in the empty property’s shop window declaring the burger chain’s plan to move to Windsor later this year.

The message said: “Hello Windsor, terrible year, so we’re super excited to bring Honest Burgers to your beautiful town in 2021.

“Feels great to be able to focus on some normal things, like getting some delicious homemade burgers and rosemary chips into your hands.

“We love coming to new places because a big part of Honest is working with local food heroes and suppliers – keep an eye out for your very own Windsor burger and some great local beers.”

Honest Burgers already has a restaurant in nearby Reading and will offer burger lovers a selection of British beef patties and drinks from local breweries.

A spokeswoman said the restaurant will open in the town later this year.