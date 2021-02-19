Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return as working members of Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family, it has been announced today.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have informed The Queen about their decision.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”