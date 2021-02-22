Castle Hotel offering emergency-services drive-through

The Castle Hotel is offering complimentary refreshments and a light meal for all on-duty emergency services and NHS staff this week.

The new Emergency Service Drive-Through is available from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, from today (February 22) until Friday, February 26.

Members of the Castle Hotel team will be serving tea and coffee as well as other refreshments throughout the day.

Windsor Waitrose and Bidfood also donated some products to support the initiative and the hotel is also happy to welcome any other donations from the local community who would like to get involved.

The drive-through will be located at the front of the hotel. Castle Hotel can be found at 18 High St, Windsor SL4 1LJ.