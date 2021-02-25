Bournemouth player Jack Stacey talks to pupils at Trevelyan Middle School

Bournemouth player Jack Stacey made a virtual visit to Trevelyan Middle School yesterday (Wednesday) for a talk with the school's key worker pupils.

The right-back defender spoke about his career and the challenges he has faced - dating back to his time as a pupil at the school in Wood Close, Windsor.

He also revealed to pupils that despite playing against Spurs in front of a crowd of 60,000 people, the scariest match he ever faced was in Year 8 in front of all of his friends.

“The children showed off their curiosity from start to finish. After many happy memories at Trevelyan, it is brilliant to keep the connection alive,” he said after his chat.

He also spoke about the importance of inclusion within football and championed the way Trevelyan is currently celebrating LGBT+ History Month.

Jack attended the school from 2005 and then went onto the Windsor Boys School where he combined professional level football with his studies at Reading FC.

He has played for AFC Bournemouth since 2019.

Clare Seeburg, who organised the chat said it was a 'real treat' for the students.

Mark Pritchard, executive head eeacher, said: "We are very grateful to Jack for taking the time to meet our pupils and for being such an inspiring role model.”

"This marks one of several partnerships between the school and Jack Stacey. The school hopes to welcome Jack onto the school site in person, perhaps to deliver some coaching sessions, in the not too distance future."