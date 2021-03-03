Easy way shoppers can donate to The Baby Bank and Windsor Homeless Project

A 'tap to donate' scheme has now been installed at Windsor Yards which will allow shoppers to give money to The Baby Bank and the Windsor Homeless Project.

The window display is between Three and Costa and is designed to encourage shoppers to tap their card using a contactless system.

The Baby Bank collects quality second-hand clothes, equipment and furniture for families in need and the Windsor Homeless Project offers practical support to the homeless and vulnerable people in the Royal Borough.

Windsor Yards is inviting the shoppers of Windsor to contribute to its new ‘tap to donate’ charity installation, which will be distributing donations to two incredibly worthy charities: The Baby Bank, and the Windsor Homeless Project.

Liv Dixon, assistant manager for Windsor Homeless Project, said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen by Windsor Yards as one of the beneficiaries in this campaign, alongside the marvellous Baby Bank. WHP exists to enable homeless and vulnerable people in Windsor and the surrounding areas to rebuild their lives. And we’re needed by our local community more than ever.

“In 2020, our services were accessed by 162 individual clients. We served 3000+ meals, helped facilitate 19 moves into temporary accommodation and permanent homes, helped 13 clients access bank accounts or benefits, and provided counselling for 6 individuals. This was alongside the hundreds of hours of advocacy sessions, working on a variety of issues with and on behalf of our clients. Unfortunately, we predict that in 2021 and beyond, these numbers will only increase, due to the fallout from COVID-19 and the associated economic effects.

“Someday, we hope to get to a place where there’s no longer a need for a homelessness charity in Windsor. Your donation will help us to be here and open for our clients until that time. Thank you in advance to everyone who taps to donate!”

Robert Gramson, centre manager at Windsor Yards added: “We’re hopeful that the community will come together, as they have so generously done in the past, to support each other and give what they can.”