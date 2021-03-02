'Full steam ahead' for Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Royal Windsor Horse Show will take place from July 1-4 this year – and although there will be differences, the organisers have committed to making it as close to normal as possible.

The show will include International Jumping, Dressage, the Land Rover International Carriage Driving Grand Prix, International Endurance and Showing.

The Windsor Pageant, which was scheduled to take place in the evenings, will not take place.

However the show will include many of the scheduled elements in a bumper edition of equestrian displays, acts and music within the main show programme, which will take advantage of the long summer evenings.

Additionally, organisers have committed to increasing the number of hours of live streaming and broadcast so that everyone can enjoy the show online even if they are not able to attend in person.

“We are looking forward to running a near as normal show at Windsor in July,” said show director, Simon Brooks-Ward.

“The start of this year has been difficult for all live events, but recent Government announcements have given us the confidence to go full steam ahead with the organising of Royal Windsor, which includes planning for an audience.

“We are very grateful for the tremendous backing of our supporters, which has allowed us to plan with confidence,” he said.

“We are determined to produce one of our best events for the horse world to enjoy, with a competitive and upbeat edition of this 78-year-old horse show.”

All competitions will be carried out with the emphasis on competitors’ safety and adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Visitor tickets will be made available soon, with Royal Windsor Horse Show Club members prioritised. The schedule and a day-by-day programme will go online shortly.

Should guidelines change and visitors not be allowed to attend on the dates of the show then all purchased tickets will be refunded.