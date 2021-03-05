Public notices: Find out about new parking rates in Windsor

This week’s public notices include details of the new parking charges which will come into effect in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead on April 5. Notice has also been given about planned roadworks on part of the B376 Slough Road, Datchet, and Burnham Lane in Slough.

Parking

Parking charges will increase in several car parks across Windsor when the council’s new rates come into force next month.

Drivers will see price hikes in hourly rates and season ticket costs as of April 5.

A season ticket at Alexandra Gardens Car Park is set to rise from £1,450 to £1,480 per year.

A stay of up to one hour will increase by 10p to £1.70 while those parking for more than five hours will see the daily charge increased from £13 to £14.

Nearby Windsor Coach Park, in Alma Road, will now cost £12 for up to one hour’s parking.

The venue will also be charging from 9am to 9pm Monday to Sunday, including bank holidays, rather than 9pm to 6pm.

The town’s River Street Car Park will charge drivers £5.20 for one hour’s parking as opposed to the current £5 cost.

Those parking for more than five hours will now have to pay 30p more with the cost rising to £19.

See here for a full table of parking charges.

Traffic

Notice has been given that overnight roadworks will be taking place on part of the B376 Slough Road next week.

Closures will be in place from the B376 Slough Road’s junction with Mead Close to its junction with The Myrke between 8pm to 6am, starting on Tuesday.

The roadworks are expected to be completed by Friday, March 12.

Alternative routes will be available via the B376 Datchet Road; A412 Mere Road; A412 Albert Road; A332 Windsor Road; A332 Slough Road; B3022 Slough Road; B3026 Pococks Lane; B3026 Eton Road and B376 Slough Road.

Slough Borough Council is also planning to carry out roadworks in Burnham Lane throughout April.

The local authority said the road improvement works will get under way on April 5 but will take place in two phases to maintain access to Brook Crescent.

The first phase of work will be carried out between the road’s junction with Bath Road and its junction with Brook Crescent until Sunday, April 11.

The second phase will take place between Burnham Lane’s junction with Buckingham Avenue and its junction with Brook Crescent from Monday, April 12 to Sunday, April 25.

Traffic will be stopped from cutting through Burnham Lane, between its junction with Bath Road and Buckingham Avenue, while the works are carried out.

Planning

Slough Borough Council has received further planning applications regarding a multi-million pound redevelopment by the Slough Arm of the Grand Union Canal.

Members of the council’s planning committee gave the green light for the construction of 312 homes on the land near Stoke Road last month.

To see this week's public notices click here