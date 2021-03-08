Drug driver caught more than two times over legal limit in Windsor

A man has been banned from driving for a year and fined after police caught him drug-driving in Old Windsor.

Chad Blackwell, 31, of Ashford, in Middlesex, was convicted at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday last week.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of drug-driving and one count of possession of cannabis.

On July 20 last year, Blackwell’s vehicle was stopped by police officers in St Luke’s Road, Old Windsor.

Officers conducted a roadside drug-wipe, which showed a positive result for both cannabis and cocaine.

This result was later reaffirmed by a blood test taken while Blackwell was in police custody, which confirmed the presence of cannabis and cocaine.

Blackwell was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £330.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Luke Jenkins, said that Blackwell was found to be more than two times over the legal limit and posed a 'very real' risk to other road users.

“Chad Blackwell was detained during a stop-and-search that resulted in the seizure of cannabis," PC Jenkins said.

“A preliminary test in the form of a roadside drug-wipe was then carried out to test for drug use. The test indicated the presence of cocaine and cannabis in his saliva.

"The subsequent analysis of his blood showed that he was two-and-a-half times over the limit for Benzoylecgonine (cocaine breakdown product), and over the limit for cannabis.

“It was dangerous for Blackwell to be driving a vehicle in this condition. He presented a very real and present risk to other road users.

“I am both pleased and relieved that he has been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for 12 months.

“Thames Valley Police has selected officers trained in the use of roadside drug-wipes. The message is clear; if you drug-drive, expect to be caught and prosecuted.”