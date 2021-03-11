Women’s Equality Party in Windsor call on council to fast-track plan to protect women

The Windsor branch of the Women’s Equality Party has urged the council to ‘fast-track’ a proposal and set up a working group to tackle the issue of violence against women and girls in the borough.

The White Ribbon proposal was put forward in December after the results of a survey found that 72 per cent of female respondents would not feel safe exercising after dark in Windsor.

The branch is now urging the council to prioritise this proposal following the disappearance of Sarah Everard from south London.

At the time the Express went to press, a serving Metropolitan police officer had been arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnapping in connection with the incident.

Victoria Anderson-Adair, joint lead for the Women’s Equality Party Windsor branch said: “Our conversations with councillors and the new equalities and community engagement officer regarding the proposal have been positive so far.

"We understand that bureaucratic process takes time, but we now need our councillors to prioritise the proposal in order to give a loud and clear message to the residents, communities, and organisations within the borough that violence against women and girls will not be tolerated.”

White Ribbon UK was founded in 2005 and is part of a global movement to end male violence against women. It is a charity that works with men and boys to challenge those male cultures that lead to harassment, abuse and violence.

There are a number of public sector bodies in the UK which have achieved accreditation, although RBWM would be the first local authority in Berkshire to do so if the proposal is adopted.

Anderson-Adair added: “The establishment of a White Ribbon Working Group would demonstrate that RBWM is truly committed to the eradication of attitudes and behaviours that have led to the devastating disappearance of Sarah Everard and other women and girls like her across England.

"It is also essential that we not be taken in by the narrative being presented by the British media regarding this awful situation: it was not reckless or naive of this woman to walk home alone. Women are not responsible for the behaviours of others. This is victim-blaming and allows dangerous behaviours to continue and a culture of violence to be perpetuated.”

Alison Bourne, CEO of Dash Charity, and whose name is also on the proposal, said: “It is imperative that we all work collaboratively to end violence against women and girls and help our residents to achieve the basic human right of feeling safe in their community. We can achieve great things when we all work together.”

The Royal Borough has been contacted for comment.