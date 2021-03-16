Prince Philip leaves hospital and returns to Windsor Castle

Prince Philip has left hospital and returned to Windsor Castle following treatment for an infection.

Buckingham Palace said today the Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from the King Edward VII hospital in London following a 'successful procedure' for a pre-existing condition.

Prince Philip was first admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on February 16, before being moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital, also in the capital on March 4.

The Duke, who turns 100 in June, was operated on for a pre-existing heart condition and then transferred back to the King Edward VII hospital where he has remained since.

A statement added: "His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes."