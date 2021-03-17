New train signals will 'boost reliability' of Staines to Windsor service

New signals have been installed along a five-mile stretch of railway to 'boost reliability' for train services between Staines to Windsor and Eton Riverside.

The work was completed following a week of engineering work by Network Rail between March 5 and March 12.

The 'critical' work upgraded the existing signalling infrastructure and installed foundations for 21 new signals.

Mark Killick, Network Rail Wessex route director, said: “I’d like to say thank you to our passengers and those living close to the railway while we completed this work. No matter how important, every time we close the railway it means people have to change their lives around for us and we are grateful for their patience.

“The existing signalling dates from the 1970s, so it’s harder and harder to maintain and keep operating reliably. This work is part of a long-term signalling improvement project which will see us upgrade the infrastructure to a new, state-of-the-art system which will offer a huge improvement in reliability for passengers."

Signals are the traffic lights of the railway, operating as part of a wider system that controls the safe and smooth running of trains.

The work forms part of a long-term upgrade project to replace signalling dating back over 40 years.

In addition to the signalling upgrade work, engineers also completed vital repairs to brickwork on the A30 Staines bypass bridge which crosses the railway between Staines and Wraysbury station, and completed track maintenance on the railway bridge at Black Potts Ait, an island on the River Thames near Windsor.