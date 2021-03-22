Consultation open on plans for new Windsor Town Council

Residents can now submit their views on the proposals for Windsor Town Council – due to hold its first elections in May 2023.

The proposed council would be made up of 21 elected members, representing 10 wards. The wards affected are Clewer & Dedworth East, Clewer & Dedworth West, Clewer East, Eton & Castle and Old Windsor.

The new town council would be responsible for allotments and other services that are still to be determined.

Over time, once individuals have been elected and the town council has established itself, it could take on additional duties if the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead agrees.

The precept levied by the new council would be at least the current level that properties pay towards the special area account (£34.31) but could be more in the first year.

The amount in following years could be increased and would be determined by the town council.

Residents and other interested parties have until Wednesday, June 2 to give their views. They can submit their views to the council in the following ways:

· Write to Electoral Services, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1RF

· Email Electoral.Registration@rbwm.gov.uk

· Complete the online questionnaire at https://rbwmtogether.rbwm.gov.uk/windsor-town-council-consultation

· Drop-off hard copy responses to Windsor Library

The cross-party working group’s final recommendations will be considered by full council in July.

For any queries about the review, contact Electoral Services in the email address above or call 01628 683868.

The review of the new Windsor Town Council was first announced at a full council meeting in July last year, where councillors voted unanimously to begin the process.

The first phase of the governance review came to an end last October and gave residents the chance to submit representations on the terms of reference for the review.

The majority of responses expressed support for the principle of creating a new town council.

Every residential property in the review area will receive an information leaflet explaining more about the proposals and the draft recommendations.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, leader of the council, said: “This process began in September 2019 when a group of local residents began an e-petition calling on the council to undertake a review into creating a new town council.

“The council has listened, we set up a cross-party working group with five councillors on it and this consultation on how a new town council for Windsor may look is the latest step in ascertaining what residents think and the level of support.”