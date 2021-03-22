Residents invited to have their say on plans for 450 homes in West Windsor

Developers want residents to have their say on the future 450 home masterplan in West Windsor.

Wates Developments, who bought the land north and south of the A308, will be organizing a virtual community information session with locals on March 25 at 7pm for the public to learn more about the proposal, ask questions, and give feedback.

The land west of Windsor is earmarked for 450 homes, a special education needs school, and community facilities within the emerging Royal Borough local plan.

The site will also provide 40 per cent, or 180, affordable homes.

There will be a full consultation in the coming months before the masterplan, known as the AL21, is submitted to the council for determination.

Jordan van Laun, associate director for Wates Developments said: “Wates Developments is committed to supporting the council in delivering family and affordable homes in the coming years and we have worked to engage with the local community as to how these will be brought forward alongside other community benefits.

“We would now like to broaden our engagement to understand the priorities and aspirations with the wider public before preparing our stakeholder masterplan for consultation.

“The session will be an opportunity for local residents to help shape our proposals and speak directly with the Wates Developments team and hear progress that the working group has made to date.”

Cllr David Coppinger (Con: Bray), lead member for planning, added: “I would encourage members of the community to attend this event.

“Wates Developments have fully committed to working with the local community at an early stage of their development process.

“The Royal Borough has adopted a new way of working with developers and the local community, which gives local residents and other interested parties the opportunity to engage with the emerging masterplan much earlier than is normal with projects of this size and scale.”

To sign up to attend or speak at the event, please contact AL21windsor@ madano.com