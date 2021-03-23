SITE INDEX

    Police close Imperial Road in Windsor following crash

    Credit: @TVPWindsor

    Emergency services are currently responding to a car crash in Windsor.

    Thames Valley Police posted a picture on Twitter showing debris scattered across Imperial Road with a damaged car mounted on the pavement.

    The force said the road is expected to remain closed for the next hour.

    No major injuries have been reported.

    Windsor

