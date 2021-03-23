Police close Imperial Road in Windsor following crash

01:12PM, Tuesday 23 March 2021
Credit: @TVPWindsor
Emergency services are currently responding to a car crash in Windsor.
Thames Valley Police posted a picture on Twitter showing debris scattered across Imperial Road with a damaged car mounted on the pavement.
The force said the road is expected to remain closed for the next hour.
No major injuries have been reported.
Road closed Imperial road in windsor is currently closed due to an accident. The road will be closed for approximately 1 hour. #Team3 currently dealing. No major injurys reported pic.twitter.com/8ePwoR56rz— TVP Windsor (@TVP_Windsor) March 23, 2021
