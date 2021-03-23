Owners of The Old Court heartbroken after £6,000 equipment stolen

The owners of The Old Court theatre in Windsor have been left 'heartbroken' after more than £6,000 worth equipment was stolen from the venue.

The theatre, based in St Leonard's Road, said that it was the victim of a break in on Monday, March 8.

During the theft a Cannon 7D camera full kit was stolen and two LUMIX GH5 cameras.

The Old Court had been using the equipment during lockdown to bring live events to the community for free.

A statement on Facebook said: "We are heartbroken to announce that we were the victim of a break in on Monday 8th March 2021.

"Unfortunately, we have had over £6,000 of equipment stolen from our premises.

"As a non-profit organisation, working to make the arts accessible to everyone in our community, we are all deeply saddened by this turn of events."

Thames Valley Police are investigating the incident and the theatre added that one man had been arrested on suspicion of theft.

People have been urged to call the police on 101 quoting crime reference 43210118316 if they have any information.

It added: "Thank you all for your ongoing support and we look forward to sharing updates with you soon."