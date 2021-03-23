Rare Oasis contract from Windsor gig sells for £4,000

A rare Oasis contract from a Windsor gig has sold for £4,000 at an auction.

The contract was drawn up in 1994 when the band played The Old Trout in Windsor on May 7 and requested '24 cans of quality lager' and some sober helpers.

The item sold for £4,000 smashing its estimate of £1000-£1,500 at Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire following an 'intense bidding battle' between online and phone bidders.

It was eventually won by a private UK online bidder.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons, said: “There was phenomenal interest in this early Oasis contract, both from the media and the public, and we were not at all surprised to see it smash its estimate. It demonstrates the enduring appeal of this legendary British band.”

The Primary Talent International contract asks for lager for the band and crew and four litres of still mineral water, 10 cans or soft drinks, fruit juice, teas and coffees.

Although a note about crisps, nuts, biscuits and fruits was scribbled out, Oasis also asked for a ‘good quality two-course meal – ‘not fast-food type’ – or £6 per head to purchase one.

The band also needed ‘at least two able-bodied, sober-speaking persons’ to assist the road crew in moving equipment and setting up the stage.