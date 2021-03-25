Windsor branch of Santander to shut as part of nationwide closures

The Windsor branch of Santander will shut as part of a nationwide raft of closures announced by the company today.

The bank plans to close 111 sites across the country by the end of August.

It said this is in response to the ongoing shift by customers towards mobile and online banking, a long-term trend which has been accelerated by the pandemic.

Windsor’s Peascod Street branch has been named as a store which will close, meaning the nearest Santander bank is now in Slough.

The company said it hopes to find alternative roles for a ‘significant’ number of employees who wish to stay with the firm.

Adam Bishop, head of branches, said: “Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together.

“The majority of the closing branches are within three miles of another branch and the furthest is five miles away.

“We will provide every support to customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs.

“We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.

“We continue to believe that branches have an important role to play and we expect the size of our network to remain stable for the foreseeable future.”